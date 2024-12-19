Media logo

Former Georgian Ambassador to US says MEGOBARI Act to be ‘first item on the agenda’ in January

by OC Media

Former Georgian Ambassador to US, Batu Kutelia, has told Mtavari Arkhi that a vote on the MEGOBARI Act will be ‘the first item on the agenda’ when the new congress reconvenes in January.

Kutelia made the comments after meeting with Republican congressperson Joe Wilson, who authored the act, which enjoys bipartisan support in congress.

The Mobilising and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act was introduced in May in response to Georgia’s foreign agent law, and mandates further sanctions against Georgian officials as well as funding for Georgian media and civil society.

Editor‘s Picks

