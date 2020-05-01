Coronavirus live updates | South Ossetia plans to rescind stay-at-home order

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
01 May 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 30 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Abkhazia extended most of their anti-coronavirus measures until 15 May. Public transport between settlements will restart earlier but only on specific days and no more than three days a week; open-markets are also set to reopen on those days.
The authorities in South Ossetia said they were planning to rescind their stay-at-home order on 12 May ‘provided the epidemiological situation remains unchanged’. The authorities extended a ban on movement with Russia until 31 May.
In Georgia, a transgender woman has set herself on fire in front of Tbilisi City Hall during a protest against the government ‘negligence’ in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
