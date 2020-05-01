Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | South Ossetia plans to rescind stay-at-home order

1 May 2020 OC Media
Akhalgori (Leningor). Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
2h ago
01/05/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

01 May 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 30 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Abkhazia extended most of their anti-coronavirus measures until 15 May. Public transport between settlements will restart earlier but only on specific days and no more than three days a week; open-markets are also set to reopen on those days.

The authorities in South Ossetia said they were planning to rescind their stay-at-home order on 12 May ‘provided the epidemiological situation remains unchanged’. The authorities extended a ban on movement with Russia until 31 May. 

In Georgia, a transgender woman has set herself on fire in front of Tbilisi City Hall during a protest against the government ‘negligence’ in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more: Transgender woman sets herself on fire in Tbilisi

Or read the latest stories:

Related Posts

Two killed in inter-communal shootout in eastern Armenia
Armenia

Two killed in inter-communal shootout in eastern Armenia

Georgian government ‘terminates contract’ with US oil firm Frontera
Frontera

Georgian government ‘terminates contract’ with US oil firm Frontera

Transgender woman sets herself on fire in Tbilisi
transgender rights

Transgender woman sets herself on fire in Tbilisi

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us