Live updates | Armenia goes to the polls in snap parliamentary elections

From the campaign:
- Armenians prepare to go to the polls in historic election
- Stunts and insults mark first week of campaigning in Armenia
- Robert Kocharyan proposes Armenia 'foreign agent' law
20 Jun 2021, 10:37
Welcome to OC Media’s live coverage of Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections.
Polls opened this morning at 08:00. According to the Central Electoral Commission, there are 2,578,678 voters eligible to take part in today’s poll in 2,008 electoral precincts across the country.
Live
Polls open