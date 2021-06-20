fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates | Armenia goes to the polls in snap parliamentary elections

20 June 2021
A polling station in Yerevan. Photo: Ani Avetisyan/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
14min ago
20/06/2021

Polls open

From the campaign:

20 Jun 2021, 10:37

Welcome to OC Media’s live coverage of Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections. 

Polls opened this morning at 08:00. According to the Central Electoral Commission, there are 2,578,678 voters eligible to take part in today’s poll in 2,008 electoral precincts across the country.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Armenians prepare to go to the polls in historic election
2021 Armenia Elections

Armenians prepare to go to the polls in historic election

ECHR finds Russia responsible for disappearance and death of Chechen man
Chechnya

ECHR finds Russia responsible for disappearance and death of Chechen man

Troubled Ninotsminda orphanage to be converted into daycare centre
Ninotsminda orphanage

Troubled Ninotsminda orphanage to be converted into daycare centre

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us