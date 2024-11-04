Live updates | Georgian opposition gears up for rally against election results

Our coverage of the aftermath of the Georgian election continues, as the opposition gears up for a rally tonight at which they intend to announce their plans to fight the results of the elections.
04 Nov 2024, 12:32
US Congressperson calls for sanctions against Ivanishvili
US Republican Congressperson Joe Wilson has called the founder and honorary chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a ‘Russian puppet’, and demanded that he be sanctioned by the US.
Russian puppet Bidzina Ivanishvili is turning Georgia into a dictatorship, working hand in glove with Putin. The United States must finally sanction him, as @SpeakerJohnson and I called for in 2020 as part of the RSC National Security Strategy
— Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) November 2, 2024
04 Nov 2024, 12:23
Editorial | Georgia’s rigged election
Read our editorial on Georgia’s rigged elections and what it could mean for the country’s democratic future
Significant amounts of evidence have emerged pointing to a wide variety of electoral irregularities before, during, and in the days that followed Georgia’s parliamentary election on 26 October. In light of this evidence, OC Media has published an editorial declaring the election to be rigged in favour of the ruling Georgian Dream party. It is not a step we take lightly.
04 Nov 2024, 12:04
Key events from the weekend
- WeVote’s appeal to challenge the results from 246 polling stations was rejected. The local observer coalition claims that the decision affects a total of 417,305 registered voters.
- Voice of America quoted an anonymous US official from President Joe Biden’s administration as saying that the Georgian government should investigate electoral violation allegations through an independent mechanism.
- Nika Gvaramia, a leader of the Coalition for Change, has announced the mobilisation of ‘up to 50’ tents, suggesting a possible plan to use them in upcoming protests.
- A TV Pirveli show reported that the ruling party was behind a massive and coordinated effort to defraud the election results.
Live
Editorial
Key events from the weekend