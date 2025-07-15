Georgian Dream local councilor throws teapot at constituent in argument

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Jeyhun Chovdarov, a Georgian Dream local councilor from Marneuli, has thrown a teapot at a local resident of Gizilhajili, following a heated argument about problems faced by the community in the village.

Aktual, a local Azerbaijani community media outlet, reported that the incident took place on Monday, as residents of the village argued with Chovdarov and a representative from the Marneuli mayor’s office, Sadraddin Talibov.

During the meeting, the deputy director of the district’s secondary school, Ahliman Babakishiyev, blamed Chovdarov and Talibov for issues faced by residents of the village, including poor infrastructure, roads, and drinking water.

‘Neither the councilor nor the representative of the mayor’s office can raise these issues in the Marneuli City Hall, and they do not take into account the interests of the village’, the media outlet wrote.

Chovdarov and Talibov reportedly deflected and denied that there were such issues in the village, and instead spoke about the work they have been doing in the region.

Aktual has reported that one of the villagers present at the meeting insulted Chovdarov, with Radio Marneuli, a local radio station, reporting that in response to the insult, Chovdarov called the man an ‘oligarch’ and further insulted him.

Footage from the altercation shows the unidentified man criticising Chovdarov, who then moves towards his table, grabs a teapot, and throws it at the man. The man is then seen getting up from the table and reaching for Chovdarov, but the two are separated by the surrounding crowd. Radio Marneuli has included a number of screenshots showing supporters of the ruling party, including local municipal employees, openly expressing support for Chovdarov following the incident.