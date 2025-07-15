Media logo
Azerbaijani Georgians

Georgian Dream local councilor throws teapot at constituent in argument

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova
Jeyhun Chovdarov, local councilior from Marneuli. Via social media.
Jeyhun Chovdarov, a Georgian Dream local councilor from Marneuli. Via social media.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Jeyhun Chovdarov, a Georgian Dream local councilor from Marneuli, has thrown a teapot at a local resident of Gizilhajili, following a heated argument about problems faced by the community in the village.

Aktual, a local Azerbaijani community media outlet, reported that the incident took place on Monday, as residents of the village argued with Chovdarov and a representative from the Marneuli mayor’s office, Sadraddin Talibov.

During the meeting, the deputy director of the district’s secondary school, Ahliman Babakishiyev, blamed Chovdarov and Talibov for issues faced by residents of the village, including poor infrastructure, roads, and drinking water.

‘Neither the councilor nor the representative of the mayor’s office can raise these issues in the Marneuli City Hall, and they do not take into account the interests of the village’, the media outlet wrote.

Chovdarov and Talibov reportedly deflected and denied that there were such issues in the village, and instead spoke about the work they have been doing in the region.

Aktual has reported that one of the villagers present at the meeting insulted Chovdarov, with Radio Marneuli, a local radio station, reporting that in response to the insult, Chovdarov called the man an ‘oligarch’ and further insulted him.

Footage from the altercation shows the unidentified man criticising Chovdarov, who then moves towards his table, grabs a teapot, and throws it at the man. The man is then seen getting up from the table and reaching for Chovdarov, but the two are separated by the surrounding crowd. Radio Marneuli has included a number of screenshots showing supporters of the ruling party, including local municipal employees, openly expressing support for Chovdarov following the incident.

‘Whoever will pay more, I will observe for him’: the Georgian parliamentary elections in Iormughanlo
In Iormughanlo, a remote village in eastern Georgia with a majority ethnic Azerbaijani population, Georgia’s parliamentary elections appeared well organised — by the party officials observing it. It was 09:20 in Iormughanlo and polling station No. 30 in the Keshali village school resembled a buzzing beehive. In front of the polling station, people discussed how many voters they may bring, about money, and who may help find new voters. Someone tells voters how they should fill in the candida
OC MediaAytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani Georgians
2024 Georgian Parliamentary Elections
Avatar
Aytan Farhadova
192 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

The border checkpoint between Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region and Georgia. Islam Shikhali/OC Media.
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Georgians appeal to Aliyev to open border 

Avatar
by Shota Kincha

Over a thousand people, mostly Georgian ethnic Azerbaijanis, have signed an online petition calling on Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev to restore at least limited movement across the Georgian-Azerbaijani land border.  The petition was launched by Samira Bayramova, a civil activist based in Marneuli, southern Georgia.  Georgia’s population of ethnic Azerbaijanis numbers more than 230,000, constituting the largest (6%) ethnic minority group in Georgia, most living in the southeast of the

Photo: OC Media
Azerbaijani Georgians

‘My secret life’: Gay and Azerbaijani in rural Georgia

Avatar
by OC Media

Linguistic barriers and tight-knit but conservative communities have left queer members of Georgia’s ethnic minorities isolated, vulnerable, and invisible to the country’s queer rights organisations. Namig (not his real name) is a 28-year-old ethnic Azerbaijani living in Georgia’s Kvemo Kartli region. When he was still a schoolboy, his uncle would humiliate him by coming to school and forcibly cutting his long hair in front of his classmates — who cheered on the humiliation.  ‘No one ever un

Most Popular

News Stories

Cursing, spitting, no restroom — Mzia Amaghlobeli recounts Georgian police abuse

Georgian Dream local councilor throws teapot at constituent in argument

Two hospitalised after shooting in Ingushetia

Armenian fuel prices surge by 40% as Georgia obstructs transfer of gas from Russia

Dilapidated building in Tbilisi partially collapses, killing two and sparking outrage

Russia drafts fathers of detained Chechen teenagers in exchange for children’s release

Armenia denies reports US could ‘take over’ road connecting Azerbaijan to exclave

EU pledges €1.5 million for Armenian media

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 15 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org