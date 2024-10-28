Live updates | Georgian president announces protest against election results

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called for a protest against the election results today in central Tbilisi, urging people to ‘stand together’ and not to recognise the results.

Key events from yesterday:

President Salome Zourabichvili called the elections ‘completely rigged’, stating that recognising their results would be the equivalent of recognising ‘Russia’s entry here’.

Zourabichvili called for a protest at 19:00 on central Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Georgia’s Parliament is on Rustaveli Avenue.

Three of the four opposition groupings who have managed to secure seats in parliament have vowed not to take up their mandates.

Several election monitoring missions have highlighted widespread accounts and reports of violations at voting stations across the country.

EU Council President Charles Michel posted on X that the council will ‘assess’ its relations with Georgia at its informal meeting in Budapest next month.

Latvian President in solidarity with Zourabichvili

The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, has shared his ‘full solidarity with the people of Georgia and President Zourabichvili’ in a post on X.

Georgian people have European dream, no one has the right to steal this dream through intimidation and manipulation. Full solidarity with the people of Georgia and President @Zourabichvili_S 🇱🇻 🤝 🇬🇪 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) October 27, 2024

Lithuania: ‘difficult to recognise these elections as free and fair’

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared that in the context of an ‘unprecedented number of incidents and systematic violations […] Lithuania finds it difficult to recognize these elections as ‘free and fair’, citing Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili’s refusal to accept the election results.

‘We believe that the EU will continue its political contacts with Georgia suspended, and its financial assistance to [the] Georgian Government frozen. Moreover, additional restrictive measures against those responsible for fraudulent elections must be considered without further delay’, they added.

Czechia concerned about election irregularities

The Czech Foreign Ministry has posted on X that they are ‘concerned about reported irregularities’ during the parliamentary elections on Saturday and called on the Georgian authorities to ‘honour democratic values and reverse the actions that threaten Georgia's European direction’.

Czechia is concerned about reported irregularities during the parliamentary elections in Georgia. We are closely following the situation in the country. We call on all sides to refrain from violence. — Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@CzechMFA) October 27, 2024

Borrell calls on authorities to investigate ‘electoral irregularities’

The European Commission and its Vice-President Josep Borrell have released a joint statement calling on Georgia’s Central Election Commission and ‘other relevant authorities’ to ‘fulfil their duty to swiftly, transparently, and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof’.

They further called on Georgia to ‘adopt democratic, comprehensive, and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration’ and emphasised that ‘any legislation that undermines the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens and runs counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded, must be repealed’.

US Senator Ben Cardin: reports from observers ‘troubling’ and ‘disappointing’

The Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Ben Cardin, has called the reports from international and domestic observers — which highlighted that ‘Georgia’s Election Day was marred by violence, intimidation, exclusion of accredited observers from polling stations, and inconsistent application of procedures’ — ‘troubling’ and ‘disappointing’.

He added that he would continue to ‘closely monitor’ the post-election environment and would ‘work with the Biden-Harris administration to determine the appropriate response in the US-Georgian relationship’.

Blinken calls on Georgian political leaders to ‘respect the rule of law’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Georgia’s political leaders to ‘respect the rule of law’ and move Georgia ‘towards its Euro-Atlantic future’.

The Georgian people embraced democracy yesterday. Now Georgia’s political leaders must respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, address deficiencies in the electoral process, and move Georgia toward its Euro-Atlantic future. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 28, 2024



In a more detailed press statement, Blinken stated that Saturday’s turnout demonstrated the ‘Georgian people’s embrace of democracy’. He highlighted that international and local observers agreed that election day was ‘generally well-administered’, but called for a ‘full investigation of all reports of election-related violations’.