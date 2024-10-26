Live updates | Georgians go to the polls in battle for country’s future

Georgians are going to the polls to elect a new parliament as the ruling Georgian Dream party faces the most serious challenge to their rule yet.

Who are the parties running in the election?

This year, 18 parties and coalitions will be running, less than half the number in 2020.

The incumbent Georgian Dream party, headed by its billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, has been undefeated in the national elections since first deposing the United National Movement (UNM) in 2012. The party has grown increasingly authoritarian in recent years, as well as growing increasingly hostile towards the West.

There are four main opposition groups that are likely to cross the 5% threshold to enter parliament:

Unity — National Movement. The electoral vehicle for the UNM and its jailed leader and former president — Mikheil Saakashvili. This election they will be joined by Strategy Aghmashenebeli and several smaller groups that have previously allied with the party.

The Coalition for Change. Formed in March, the group includes former figures from the UNM. The coalition is made up of three parties:

Ahali: headed by former UNM chair Nika Melia and former UNM official and TV executive Nika Gvaramia.

Girchi — More Freedom : a libertarian party headed by Zurab Japaridze.

Droa! : headed by former UNM official Elene Khoshtaria.

Strong Georgia. Positioning themselves as an option separate from Georgian Dream while remaining distant from the UNM. The group is made up of four parties:

Lelo for Georgia: led by former bankers Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze.

For the People: led by Anna Dolidze, a former deputy defence minister under Georgian Dream with a background as a human rights defender.

Freedom Square: the creation of civil society figure Levan Tsutskiridze.

Citizens: Led by former journalist and urban activist Aleko Elisashvili.

For Georgia. The party of Giorgi Gakhari, who served as Prime Minister under Georgian Dream from 2019 until falling out with the party in 2021.

President Zourabichvili casts her vote

President Salome Zourabichvili has cast her vote at the 25 Kote Apkhazi street polling station in Tbilisi. Following her vote, she told media that ‘I voted not for who, but for what. I voted for a new Georgia, the one for which I returned to Georgia 22 years ago [...] We all are going to be winners this evening, there will be no losers, because Georgia will win’.

On Friday, Zourabichvili suggested that if Georgian Dream won, she might face imprisonment.

Polls open

Polls have opened in Georgia’s parliamentary elections in what could be the most crucial vote in a generation.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, having grown increasingly authoritarian and turning away from the country’s Western allies, is facing the most serious challenge to their rule yet.

Four main opposition groups are challenging the government, hoping to collectively gain enough MPs to unseat Georgian Dream after their 12 years in power.