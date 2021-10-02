Live updates: Georgians go to the polls

Georgians go to the polls today for municipal elections that are seen as a key test for the ruling Georgian Dream party after nine years in power and a series of scandals.

Polls open

Polling stations have opened for today’s municipal elections. Around 3.5 million Georgian’s will be eligible to vote to elect members of local councils and mayors of 64 municipalities.

The ruling party will be hoping to garner at least over 43% of proportional votes after earlier in April they committed to calling early parliamentary elections if they failed to pass this symbolic threshold.

Despite Georgian Dream’s change of heart on that promise, most opposition groups have claimed it is still an important threshold that could delegitimise the ruling party’s refusal to call the early election next year.

The rejection of the April agreement by Georgian Dream is one of the several controversies that have sent Georgia’s relationships with the West to their lowest point in years, and has seen their domestic support slipping in opinion polls.

