fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Georgians go to the polls

2 October 2021
An election poster for Georgian Dream's Kakha Kaladze alongside a poster for Aleko Elisashvili’s Citizen’s Party. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
3min ago
02/10/2021

Polls open

Georgians go to the polls today for municipal elections that are seen as a key test for the ruling Georgian Dream party after nine years in power and a series of scandals.

Read more on the elections:

 

02 Oct 2021, 08:00

Polls open

Polling stations have opened for today’s municipal elections. Around 3.5 million Georgian’s will be eligible to vote to elect members of local councils and mayors of 64 municipalities.

The ruling party will be hoping to garner at least over 43% of proportional votes after earlier in April they committed to calling early parliamentary elections if they failed to pass this symbolic threshold.

Despite Georgian Dream’s change of heart on that promise, most opposition groups have claimed it is still an important threshold that could delegitimise the ruling party’s refusal to call the early election next year. 

The rejection of the April agreement by Georgian Dream is one of the several controversies that have sent Georgia’s relationships with the West to their lowest point in years, and has seen their domestic support slipping in opinion polls.

You can read more about the campaign and why these elections matter in Shota Kincha’s pre-election rundown: Georgians to cast their ballots in crucial test for ruling party.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Live updates: Mikheil Saakashvili arrested
Live Updates
Georgia

Live updates: Mikheil Saakashvili arrested

Saakashvili arrested in Georgia on eve of election
Mikheil Saakashvili

Saakashvili arrested in Georgia on eve of election

OC Media launches partnerships with local media
OC Media

OC Media launches partnerships with local media

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us