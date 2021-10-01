Live updates: Mikheil Saakashvili arrested

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested in Georgia on the eve of crucial local elections.

[Read more: Saakashvili arrested in Georgia on eve of election]



Ukraine summons Georgian ambassador

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine demanding details over the ‘grounds and circumstances’ surrounding Saakashvili’s arrest, Ukrayinska Pravda reports citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko.

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and currently serves as the Head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council of Ukraine.

Saakashvili charged with illegal border crossing

During a briefing, the Spokesperson of the Chief Prosecutor’s Office reminded the public this evening that Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia several years ago for organising an assault on a critic in 2005 and for illegally promising a pardon to law enforcement officers implicated in a 2007 police murder case.

Additionally, according to the spokesperson, Saakashvili still faces charges for storming and shutting down the broadcast of TV Imedi and illegally seizing the assets of its owner Badri Patarkatsishvili in 2007, and for embezzling over ₾9 million during his presidency.

The Prosecutor’s Office also added illegal border crossing to the long list of charges.

Kobakhidze congratulates Gharibashvili

Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze has congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili for Saakashvili’s arrest.

‘This is the crowning achievement to the affair that Bidzina Ivanishvili started 10 years ago’, he said.

At a briefing at the party’s offices in Tbilisi, he said that it was symbolic that it came exactly nine years after Bidzina Ivanishvili congratulated Georgian society for the ‘victory of freedom and democracy’.

He also thanked the Interior Ministry and State Security Service for the ‘successful operation’.

Nika Melia: ‘All to the polls, from 8:00 to 20:00!’

In a press conference, United National Movement party leader Nika Melia has called on voters to go to polls tomorrow in an ‘organised and peaceful manner’ to ‘mark any [choice] except for 42’, a ballot number of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

‘We are going [to the polls] to win, not to defeat anyone’, Melia reiterated.

In the 2 October vote, Nika Melia plans to prevent incumbent Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze from being reelected.

In a speech delivered three hours before mandatory pre-election silence, Melia praised the UNM founder Mikheil Saakashvili for his ‘self-sacrificing’ decision to arrive in Georgia, insisting that ‘sooner or later’, he would join others celebrating a common victory.

Video from prior to arrest posted to Saakashvili’s Facebook page

Saakashvili’s official Facebook page has published another video taken before his arrest in which he calls for people to go and vote in tomorrow’s election.

‘Don't be afraid of anything. Go to elections tomorrow and vote and on 3 [October] we will all celebrate the victory. I am very firm and strong’, Saakashvili says.

‘This is why I came back to help you. We didn’t have any other way out. I am not afraid of anything and you should not be either.’

Public Defender visits Saakashvili in prison

Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria has arrived at Penitentiary #12 in the city of Rustavi and has stated she intends to speak with Mikheil Saakashvili and interview him ‘from a legal perspective’.

Video released of Mikheil Saakashvili in handcuffs

The Interior Ministry has released footage showing a smiling and handcuffed Saakashvili being escorted by police.