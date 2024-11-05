Live updates | Opposition to launch ‘resistance movement’ against Georgian election results

Georgia’s opposition have vowed to launch a series of protests as part of a ‘resistance movement’ against the election results.

Opposition leaders ‘summoned’ by the Prosecutor's Office

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the opposition Lelo party, has announced that he has been summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged vote rigging. Khazaradze wrote on his Facebook page that he intends to be interviewed only in front of a magistrate judge.

Also today, the local media reported that Zurab Girchi Japaridze, head of Girchi — More Freedom party, has been similarly summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Japaridze has not reportedly specified if he plans to show up for the interview.

Judge annuls results from 30 precincts citing voter secrecy violations

Judge Vladimer Khuchua has annulled the results of the elections from ‘about 30’ precincts in Tsalka and Tetritskaro, citing a violation of voter secrecy at the voting stations there.

‘Everything requested by the non-governmental organisations was cancelled. There were about 30 polling stations. The court confirmed that confidentiality was violated’, he told IPN.

It is unclear which precincts Khuchua annulled or how many votes this decision will affect. Georgian Dream received 71.55% in Tsalka’s 39 precincts and 66.937% in Tetriskaro’s 40 precincts.

Opposition postpones protest and changes venue

Nika Melia, a leader of the opposition group Coalition for Change, has written on Facebook that the opposition was gathering for a protest in front of the Tbilisi Court of Appeals instead of the Sports Palace. They will gather there at 15:00.

They initially announced their intention to hold a demonstration at the Sports Palace at 14:00.

Key events from yesterday: