Live updates | Protests erupt in Georgia after government announces ‘halt’ of EU accession

Protests have erupted throughout Georgia after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the country was halting its EU membership bid ‘until the end of 2028’.

Foreign Ministry employees speak out against the government

Over 40 Foreign Ministry employees have published a joint statement saying that Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s ‘announcement on Georgia’s withdrawal from EU accession negotiations until 2028 does not correspond to the country’s strategic interests’.

They further stated that the ‘wave of EU expansion’ represented an ‘unprecedented historical opportunity for Georgia’, and that ‘unilateral refusal of this opportunity by the country will lead to negative strategic consequences’.

MIA warns protesters of legal response in case of ‘illegal actions’

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a statement noting that law enforcement officers have been mobilised across Georgia in places where people are protesting.

‘We call on the organisers of the rally, political leaders and participants to express their protest within the framework established by the law. Any illegal action will be met with an appropriate legal response from the police’, the statement read.

Zourabichvili addresses riot police

Almost an hour ago, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on riot police to think about who they are serving and who they swore an oath to.

‘It is not your duty to tear people apart. Do you serve Russia or Georgia? Who did you swear an oath to? I am interested in the answer. Do you not answer the president?’ Zourabichvili asked them. ‘For how many GEL are you serving another country?’

There was no response from the riot police.

Protests spread across the country

In addition to Tbilisi, protesters have gathered in other large cities across Georgia, including in Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori, Zugdidi, and Telavi.

Protesters attempt to tear down parliament barricades

Protesters in front of the Georgian Parliament have begun trying to tear down the barricades blocking the entrance to the building. Some protesters also attempted to climb up and over the barricades to try to dismantle them from behind.

A leader of the opposition Coalition for Change, Nika Gavarmia, was also seen at the barricades.

Protesters are attempting to tear down the barriers blocking the entrance to the Georgian Parliament. One of the leaders of the opposition Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia, was also seen at the barriers. Background: https://t.co/WQ3sci0dWi pic.twitter.com/1OT4xgVJOP — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) November 28, 2024

PM says Georgia ‘halting’ EU membership bid

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement tonight about ‘halting’ Georgia’s EU membership bid until 2028 has sparked protests throughout Georgia.

In Tbilisi, protesters gathered around the ruling Georgian Dream party’s headquarters before proceeding to march to Rustaveli Avenue, where parliament is located.