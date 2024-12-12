Media logo

Members of the disability advisory council requests ombudsman to convene an urgent meeting

by OC Media

Members of the Advisory Council on Persons with Disabilities, under the auspices of Public Defender have urged Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani to convene an urgent meeting to discuss ongoing developments in the country, both in the context of the rights of persons with disabilities and more broadly.

Specifically, the signatories wish to address alleged violations of the rights of persons with disabilities, including media reports of the confiscation of their ID cards ahead of the elections, pressure on public officials with disabilities by authorities, and incidents of inhuman treatment by the police towards demonstrators with disabilities.

According to the local media, the authors note that Ioseliani initially agreed to call the meeting, but on Monday they were informed that it would be postponed until early January due to the challenges posed by the current situation in the country.

The statement suggests that this delay indicates a lack of seriousness in the Public Defender's approach to the advisory mechanism.

‘We urge the Public Defender to properly understand their obligations and responsibilities regarding the uninterrupted functioning of the mechanism’, the signatories said.

