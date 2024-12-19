Media logo
Monday, 23 December 2024

Friday, 20 December 2024

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has responded to the recent statements from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who issued threats to Armenia in an interview with Russian state-run media on 17 December. Pashinyan said it was ‘obvious’ that through the narrative of so-called western Azerbaijan,  Baku ‘wants to materialise its territorial demands’ against Armenia, and that if Azerbaijan doesn’t have intentions to attack Armenia, ‘then the likelihood of escalation in the region is zero’

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Regional * Opposition representatives have visited the Enguri (Ingur) hydropower plant (HPP) to discuss the ongoing energy deficit crisis in Abkhazia. The Abkhazian government reportedly intends to ask the Enguri HPP to increase the supply of electricity to the Abkhazian grid. * Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces,  stated that unlike the ‘destructive actions of the West, Russia is taking constructive measures’ in the South Caucasus. According to Gerasimov

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu to discuss a series of new agreements, which were not publicised. Papikyan also met with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Armed Services of the French Senate, Cédric Perrin, and several other French lawmakers. * The Armenian government has proposed a project to provide students and employees of educational institutions with the opportunity to purchase bicycles as a mai

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Armenia * Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December. * The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General

Monday, 23 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Zourabichvili invites Ivanishvili to discuss new elections

Georgia live updates | President Zourabichvili to address protesters

Renewed calls for repeat vote in Georgia after critical OSCE observation report

Georgia live updates | OSCE publishes final election report

MP opens fire in Abkhazian Parliament, killing fellow MP

War of words between Azerbaijan, US Embassy in Baku

Putin considers Chechnya a ‘modern Russian miracle’

