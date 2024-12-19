Monday, 23 December 2024

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has responded to the recent statements from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who issued threats to Armenia in an interview with Russian state-run media on 17 December. Pashinyan said it was ‘obvious’ that through the narrative of so-called western Azerbaijan, Baku ‘wants to materialise its territorial demands’ against Armenia, and that if Azerbaijan doesn’t have intentions to attack Armenia, ‘then the likelihood of escalation in the region is zero’