Monday, 24 February 2025

by OC Media
Friday, 21 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Former Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan and his unnamed bodyguard were arrested on suspicion of carrying and storing illegal weapons and ammunition, but were later released. The incident happened prior to the Gyumri elections, scheduled to be held on 30 March, where Ghukasyan is planned to be nominated as a candidate by the Communist Party. * Today, classes at educational institutions are either postponed or will be held remotely as a result of heavy snowfall. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avin

Thursday, 20 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly—Vanadzor has said that a Russian national was informed by Armenian police that a case was launched against him in Russia. The assembly’s lawyer was present during the meeting between the Russian national, Roman Shklover, and the police. They say that representatives of the Russian police ‘broke into’ the police department and attempted to persuade Shklover to ‘to voluntarily go with them and surrender’ to Russia, with promises that ‘everything will be

Wednesday, 19 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Tiran Khachatryan, a detained former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was released on a bail of ֏10 million ($25,000) and given a travel ban. Khachatryan was arrested in January and sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention on charges of demonstrating a negligent attitude towards the performance of his official duties during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, AbzasMedia’s imprisoned staff once again refused to attend th

Tuesday, 18 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that the Armenian Community of Abkhazia has demanded the authorities protect them, after a recording surfaced on the internet in which Abkhazians called ‘for the persecution of ethnic Armenian citizens of Abkhazia for their political choice’ during the recent presidential elections. Later on Monday, the honorary representative of the Armenian community of Abkhazia, Khachik Minasyan, received one of the recording participants, Acting President Valery Bganba’s neph

Monday, 24 February 2025

Georgia does not rule out participating in 3+3 platform

Gyumri’s former mayor arrested on weapons charges, released ahead of local elections

Prominent Georgian Dream propagandist says ‘Ukraine’s defeat is our victory’

As media crackdown continues, BBC News Azerbaijan closes its office

South Ossetia obliged to return wrongfully accrued pensions to Russia

Village residents in Daghestan prepare rally in Moscow against school director’s dismissal

Another Azerbaijani journalist arrested as media crackdown continues

Monday, 24 February 2025

