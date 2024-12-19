Opposition leaders offer to stay at Orbeliani Palace after 29 December

Yesterday evening, opposition leaders met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, offering to stay at Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat, after 29 December.

That day is when President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili will be inaugurated.‘I would like to tell you that I have offered full support to the President of Georgia in her struggle for independence. We are ready to remain in the palace after 29 December and declare it the only place where the legitimate President of Georgia will be. This is one of our offers, this is a form of support along with all other forms, which will be legitimate, fair, and non-violent’, Ana Dolidze, one of the leaders of the opposition Strong Georgia party, reportedly said.