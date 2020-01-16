Over 100 hospitalized in Daghestan after drinking tainted water

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The Inves­tiga­tive Committee of the Russian Republic of Daghestan opened a criminal case on Wednesday after an outbreak of gas­troen­teri­tis in Kizlyar in the north of the republic.

Between 6 and 16 January, more than 100 people were hos­pi­tal­ized with inflam­ma­tion of the stomach and intestines in Kizlyar after drinking tainted water.

The spokesper­son at the Ministry of Health of Daghestan told OC Media that at the moment the number of victims is 102, half of whom are children. According to the rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the ministry, the health status of patients is currently at a ‘moderate’ level of severity.

The Ministry of Health of Daghestan has called on the pop­u­la­tion of the city to drink boiled or bottled water and to carefully wash veg­eta­bles and fruits with boiling water.

The press service of the Office of Rospotreb­nad­zor (Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Welfare and Pro­tec­tion) of Daghestan told OC Media that con­t­a­m­i­nat­ed drinking water, which is supplied to the houses of Kizlyar residents through water lines on which an accident recently occurred, is con­sid­ered to be the pre­lim­i­nary cause of poisoning.

The press service of the Dagh­es­tani admin­is­tra­tion of the Inves­tiga­tive Committee told OC Media that there is an ongoing active inves­ti­ga­tion into the cause of the outbreak. The Inves­tiga­tive Committee addi­tion­al­ly stated that a criminal case has into the ‘the provision of services that do not meet the require­ments of the safety of life or the health of consumers’.

‘The fault of local residents’

Chupalav Shamkhalov, first deputy head of the Kizlyar admin­is­tra­tion, told OC Media that the con­t­a­m­i­na­tion of drinking water was caused by local residents. According to Shamkhalov, they laid sewer pipes without a permit, connected them to the city drainage system and damaged an existing water pipe below.

Shamkhalov said that clean water would be dis­trib­uted among the affected pop­u­la­tion and that addi­tion­al pipes would be laid that would connect people's homes to clean water while the cause of the con­t­a­m­i­na­tion was addressed and the initial water supply dis­in­fect­ed.

Ali Aliyev, a resident of Kizlyar, told OC Media that no one drinks tap water in Kizlyar, and most people fell ill after bathing, as was the case with his children.

Salimat Omarova from Kizlyar also told OC Media that it is clear from the color of the tap water that it is unsuit­able for human con­sump­tion. According to Omarova, this is a long-term problem in their city, and the author­i­ties are inactive, but only now it has grown to such pro­por­tions. Addi­tion­al­ly, Omarova said that tap water in Kizlyar is rarely supplied 24 hours a day. Usually, she said, residents have water for half of each day.

On 27 December 2019, the ‘Molodyozh Dagestana’ [Youth of Daghestan] newspaper reported that under the ‘My Daghestan — My Water’ project, initiated by the head of Daghestan Vladimir Vasilyev, two new water storage devices were installed in the Kizlyar water supply system. They were supposed to increase the number of hours of that water was supplied to residents from 10 to 14. Also, as part of this project, a 7 km-long water line system was to be repaired.

The Kizlyar admin­is­tra­tion told OC Media that 80% of the city's water supply networks are worn out and that ₽170 million ($2,757,000) is earmarked for renewing the water supply in 2020. By 2021, the admin­is­tra­tion claims, the water will be available to Kizlyar residents 24 hours a day.

Repeated contamination

Cases of drinking water con­t­a­m­i­na­tion in Daghestan occur regularly.

From 2 to 14 January 2019, a similar outbreak of gas­troen­teri­tis occurred in the village of Leninaul, in the Kazbekovskiy district in the west of Daghestan. Seventy seven people were recorded as having fallen ill due to the con­t­a­m­i­nat­ed water. Sub­se­quent­ly, the director of ‘Progress’, a water supply company, was brought to trial for being in violation of the con­ces­sion agreement and sanitary and epi­demi­o­log­i­cal rules. He was also accused of failing to develop a work program for indus­tri­al mon­i­tor­ing of water quality and not taking timely measures to address the con­t­a­m­i­na­tion of the water supply.

On 17 March, more than 100 people with signs of gas­troen­teri­tis due to con­sump­tion of poor-quality drinking water were brought to Khasavyurt hospitals in western Daghestan.

In September and November 2019, in the village of Novo-Vikri, Kayakent district, in the south of Daghestan, 24 children were fell ill from drinking tap water, which was later revealed to have been polluted by faecal matter.

In March 2018, another case of water con­t­a­m­i­na­tion occurred in the village of Arani in the Khunzakh district in central Daghestan, 25 residents were hos­pi­talised. In March 2017, students of the village of Prirechen­sk, a suburb of Buynaksk in central Daghestan, also fell victim to water con­t­a­m­i­na­tion. In that incident 40 school­child­ren were taken to the hospital.

The biggest case of water con­t­a­m­i­na­tion in Daghestan occurred in October 2016 in Makhachkala. The author­i­ties opened a criminal case, however no one was found guilty. Magomed Mur­taza­liyev, the general director of Makhachkalavodokanal, a privately owned company and the city’s main water supply operator, was initially detained, though six months later the charges against him were dropped.

In January 2019, the Dagh­es­tani prosecutor's office announced that it would sue Makhachkalavodokanal, as residents of Makhachkala and its suburbs continue to receive drinking water that does not meet sanitary and hygienic require­ments. In February 2019, the company was fined ₽10,000 ($160).

[Read on OC Media: Brown water flows from taps in Kabardino-Balkaria villages]