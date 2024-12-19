Papuashvili: Zourabichvili served outsiders not the Georgian people

During his meeting with journalists on Sunday morning, Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili also emphasised that President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili will have to ‘shoulder a very heavy legacy’.

‘Ms. Salome Zourabichvili has essentially discredited the institution of the presidency, serving outsiders instead of the Georgian people. She turned the presidency into an institution of division rather than unity and used it as a tool for personal ambitions rather than advancing the interests of the people’, Papuashvili claimed, according to IPN, stating that following this, Kavelashvili ‘will have the task of restoring the prestige and significance of this institution as defined in our Constitution’.