Parents of children with disabilities march in Tbilisi

According to local media, a group of parents of children with disabilities held a march from the Republic Square to the parliament in protest against the government’s recent EU U-turn.

The group demanded new elections and release of those detained during the demonstrations. One of the parents participating in the rally told Mtavari Arkhi that if people will ‘if we fail to overcome’ the ‘crisis facing the country today it will bring the greatest misfortune to people with disabilities, because all the good things that still function in the state today were created in Georgia [...] – were created in Georgia precisely with the help of the West and the UN’.