Part-time business and economics writer — Armenia

OC Media is looking for a part-time writer to cover business and economic developments in Armenia.

This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic, multinational newsroom, working closely with our editor-in-chief and editorial team. We don’t require extensive journalism experience — if you know the business and economic landscape of Armenia and can communicate clearly in English, we can teach you the rest.

OC Media is an equal opportunity employer. We strongly encourage people of all backgrounds and those with disabilities to apply.

You are:

Knowledgeable about Armenia’s business and economic environment — you stay up to date with what’s happening and understand the bigger picture.

— you stay up to date with what’s happening and understand the bigger picture. A clear communicator in English (fluency isn’t essential).

(fluency isn’t essential). Curious and interested in journalism and current affairs.

and current affairs. Fair-minded and critical-thinking , able to report impartially and ask good questions.

, able to report impartially and ask good questions. Reliable and organised , able to meet deadlines and work independently.

, able to meet deadlines and work independently. Able to understand and communicate complex economic concepts to a general audience.

to a general audience. Familiar with OC Media's values, including our commitment to social and economic justice.

What you’ll do:

Follow business and economic developments in Armenia and provide regular updates.

Pitch and develop story ideas.

Write news articles.

Occasionally produce in-depth features or analysis pieces.

Take comments from key stakeholders (government, businesses, civil society, and others).

Collaborate with colleagues on cross-border or regional stories when relevant.

Follow OC Media’s editorial, security, and impartiality guidelines.

No prior journalism experience is required — you’ll receive training and support in reporting, writing, and journalistic standards.

Bonus points if you have:

Previous writing, reporting, or journalism experience.

Contacts in Armenia’s business and economic sectors.

Knowledge of additional languages spoken in the Caucasus.

Experience with data journalism or multimedia storytelling.

What we offer:

Payment negotiable dependent on agreed output.

Additional payments for long-form stories.

Training and mentorship from experienced journalists and editors.

A place in a supportive, multinational editorial team.

How to apply:

Email [email protected] with the subject line: Business and Economics Writer — Armenia

Include:

Your CV.

A cover letter telling us why you’re interested and what makes you a good fit.

Contact details for two references (name, position, email, phone number).

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Incomplete applications won’t be considered.

Flexible start date (from July 2025).