Peace statement

Hundreds of people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and throughout the world have signed a statement calling for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. Below we have republished their statement in full.

The statement was originally published on Caucasus Talks and is open for signatures.

As you read this message people are dying in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Young boys and men are killing one another with no solution in sight.​

The main victim of this war is not objective truth. Rather it destroys the lives of real people, real children.​

It is becoming a losing battle for the entire South Caucasus region. ​

If it does not affect you now, the war or the consequences of it will get to you tomorrow. ​

War will never resolve the conflict. It will only leave us in a darker, more vicious circle of enduring wars and unresolved grievances. ​

Defending peace is not a neutral position. We reject the militarist positions conditioned by narratives of war and instead seek pathways to build peace.​

This war recalls the tragedies and the wounds of the past. It does nothing to heal them, but only creates new ones.​

This war has no winners. It brings misery, death, poverty and loss of independence to the whole Caucasus region.​

We urge external powers not to incite further clashes and not to partake in war-making.

We are advocating an immediate ceasefire and inclusive negotiations encompassing all of the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties to the conflict.​