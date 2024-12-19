Media logo
Armenia–Russia Relations

PM Pashinyan sits out CIS summit after testing positive for COVID-19

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a November 2021 cabinet meeting. Official image.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a November 2021 cabinet meeting. Official image.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he will not be attending an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Saint Petersburg after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pashinyan’s announcement came on Wednesday morning, the same day as the summit.

He said on Facebook that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following which he began working from his residence.

Although he tested negative on Wednesday, Pashinyan said that he decided not to attend the CIS summit after consultations ‘with colleagues’.

‘Tonight I will make a decision about whether or not I will participate in tomorrow’s Eurasian Economic Council (EAEU) Supreme Economic Council session’, Pashinyan wrote.

In another post in the afternoon, Pashinyan stated that he again tested positive and would work ‘with certain restrictions’ until he recovers.

Pashinyan’s spokesperson told RFE/RL that he had taken a COVID-19 test before the trip, stating that this is standard practice ‘when an appropriate protocol or procedure is set by the host country’.

On the same day, the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that they expect Pashinyan to take part in the EAEU summit ‘via video conference’.

‘This is very important, you know that Armenia is a very important member of the organisation,’ Peskov said.

Previously, Peskov stated that Putin had invited Pashinyan to an informal CIS summit, and ‘is waiting for him, along with other colleagues’. According to TASS, Peskov stated that despite the meeting being informal, its agenda was ‘quite meaningful’.

Warming relations

Tensions between Armenia and Russia have been on the rise since 2022,  with Armenia boycotting most CIS and Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sessions and summits.

However, Armenian officials have been attending more CIS sessions in recent months, having participated in an October summit in Moscow, where they refused to endorse two statements adopted by the organisation’s Foreign Ministers Council.

Armenia however kept participating in EAEU events and took its chairmanship in January 2024. In mid-December, Pashinyan left for Russia, where he chaired the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Armenia ‘requested’ Thursday’s Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session to be held in November.

The opposition in Armenia linked this decision to issues that could arise as a result of a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Armenia, given Yerevan’s ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2023.

Putin is wanted by the ICC for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

However Pashinyan said that it would be ‘inappropriate’ to hold the EAEU session in Armenia, because not all members are ‘desirable’ for Armenia — a reference to Belarus and its president, Aliaksandr Lukashenka.

Ties between Armenia and Belarus have been in freefall since June, when Pashinyan said that no Armenian officials would visit Belarus while Lukashenka was in power, due to his support for Azerbaijan during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War of 2020.

Putin’s participation in Thursday’s has been confirmed, along with the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Uzbekistan and Cuba as observer countries.

Armenia–Russia Relations
2017 Armenian Parliamentary Elections
CIS
COVID-19
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
233 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia

Armenia passed ‘point of no return’ with CSTO 

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Armenia has passed ‘the point of no return’ in regards to the country’s possible return to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).  Pashinyan’s statement was made during a parliamentary session Wednesday evening after an MP requested he address a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the lack of CSTO intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh.  ‘The discrepancy between these events and their now public mutual expres

The Armenian mission departing for Syria in February 2019. Official image
Armenia

Armenia suspends humanitarian mission in Aleppo

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia has suspended a humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria, after Syrian rebels managed to push government forces out of the city. Armenia’s Defence Ministry announced the ‘temporary’ suspension of the mission in Aleppo on Saturday, citing the ‘significant deterioration’ of the operational situation in several regions in Syria. Syria has been engulfed in an all-out civil war since 2011, with Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, becoming the site of a major siege lasting between 2012–2016,

Vladimir Putin during his annual press conference on 14 December 2023. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS.
Armenia

Outrage in Armenia over Putin’s controversial statement on CSTO 

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that there was no external attack against Armenia, and therefore no legal reason for launching the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’s protection clause, has sparked outrage in Armenia, with many arguing the claim was false and served to obfuscate Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia.  On Thursday, in response to a question at the CSTO summit in Kazakhstan, which Armenia sat out, Putin claimed that the CSTO had nothing to do with the developm

President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Official photo.
Armenia

Polish president affirms plans to deepen ties with Armenia

Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan

Polish President Andrzej Duda has visited Yerevan to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian officials, expressing readiness for deepening ties between Poland and Armenia. Duda met with Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan in Yerevan on Tuesday. Pashinyan and Duda discussed developing and expanding political, economic, tourism, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between their countries. They also emphasised the need to ta

Most Popular

News Stories

Pashinyan challenges former presidents to debate on Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations

PM Pashinyan sits out CIS summit after testing positive for COVID-19

Podcast | Georgia marks holiday season with daily protests

Over 100 masked men, believed to be ‘linked to official’, raid gym in Tbilisi

North Ossetia investigates shopping mall blast

Georgia live updates | A subdued holiday spirit as protests continue

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

Dozens killed after Azerbaijan Airlines flight from Baku to Grozny crashes in Kazakhstan

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter