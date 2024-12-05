Media logo
Georgia

Podcast | Georgia’s EU U-turn and spontaneous protests

OC Media’s Robin Fabbro and Mariam Nikuradze talk about the spontaneous protest movement which erupted after the Georgian government’s announcement that the country would ‘halt’ its EU integration. Mariam shares her experience covering the protests and details how the police injured her and damaged her cameras as she was covering their violent dispersal of the protests.

Read more:

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus and become an OC Media Member: Join today.

…or donate to the collective Georgian media security fund.

Related Articles

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist
Azerbaijan

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

A
Aytan Farhadova

Georgia has rejected the asylum request of Nurana Ashurova, the wife of a detained Azerbaijani activist, claiming that she would be safe in Azerbaijan despite there being a warrant for her arrest in her home country. Ashurova has said that she received the rejection from the Migration Department on 29 November. ‘They informed me that my request for recognition as a political refugee was denied because no harm will come to me if I return to Azerbaijan’, Ashurova told OC Media. Ashurova’s husba

Marches and protests scheduled for today

O
OC Media

Several protesters are scheduled to take place in Tbilisi and across Georgia today, as protests against the government’s decision to suspend EU integration enter their 19th day. Generations for the Country, a platform that publishes protest material, has reported that at least 10 protests are scheduled for today in Tbilisi. The first, titled Neighbourhood March, began at 08:00 in front of the State University Metro Station. Couriers will hold a protest march starting from the Ministry of Healt

Most Popular

News Stories

Vardanyan faces 45 new charges in Azerbaijan

Kadyrov offers support to new Syrian authorities

More than 600 businesses sign statement calling for new elections

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Georgia live updates | Day 20 of mass protests against government’s EU U-turn

Azerbaijan renews calls for restrictions on Armenian military and removal of EU monitors

Georgia rejects asylum request from family of detained Azerbaijani activist

Russian authorities charge Yangulbaev’s detained mother with assaulting prison guard

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter