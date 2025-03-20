Protesters march in Tbilisi in support of US MEGOBARI Act

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

A march has taken place in Tbilisi in support of the bipartisan MEGOBARI Act introduced in the US Senate, which is aimed as a punitive measure against the policies of Georgian Dream.

On Saturday, demonstrators marched through the centre of Tbilisi carrying massive US and Georgian flags before gathering in front of the Parliament.

In addition to flags, some participants held portraits of US senators critical of Georgia’s ruling party, as well as images of US President Donald Trump.

At parliament, where marchers joined the ongoing daily anti-government protest, the US national anthem was also played.

A march in Tbilisi in support of the MEGOBARI Act. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The organisers, including Transparency International – Georgia, stressed that the country remains under the rule of a ‘Russian puppet regime’, with the growing influence of China and Iran further worsening the situation.

‘In these difficult times, the MEGOBARI Act is a vital instrument that will help Georgia resist Russian, Chinese, and Iranian influence and strengthen its democracy’, they wrote in social media.

The Mobilising and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act would mandate further sanctions against Georgian officials and reaffirm support for Georgian media and civil society.

A protester holds a portrait of Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The act would also initiate a ‘complete review’ of US–Georgia relations, including of assistance programmes, and recognise the Georgian people’s support for their country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The act was first introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson amidst widespread protests against Georgia’s controversial foreign agent law in May 2024, and has since been met with bipartisan support in the Congress and Senate.

Nonetheless, despite efforts by Wilson and others to move the legislation forward, it has yet to come up for a full vote.

Earlier this month, Republican Senator Jim Risch and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen reintroduced the act in the US Senate.

A demonstrator holds a photo of US President Donald Trump and Senator Jim Risch. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Another bill, the Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act, was introduced by Wilson in January 2025. It has not been held for an official vote.

The legislation would prohibit the recognition or normalisation of relations ‘with any government of Georgia that is led by [Georgian Dream founder] Bidzina Ivanishvili or any proxies due to the Ivanishvili regime’s ongoing crimes against the Georgian people’.

On numerous occasions, Georgian Dream officials have harshly criticised both Republican and Democratic senators who have condemned the party’s policies.At the same time, the ruling party has repeatedly expressed hope for improved relations under the Trump administration. However, aside from the mid-March meeting between the US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, no clear signs of this have emerged so far.