Public Defender’s office looks for detained demonstrators

by OC Media

According to the Ombudsman’s office, their employees ‘are establishing the whereabouts of those detained during the protest on Rustaveli Avenue and will visit all those who will be transferred to temporary detention centers’.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry told local media, law enforcement officers detained six demonstrators on administrative charges.

‘The Public Defender's Office will provide information about the detained individuals to the public at a later date’, the statement read.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

