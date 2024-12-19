Rasa Juknevičienė: ‘only new elections can solve crisis in Georgia’

MEP Rasa Juknevičienė stated yesterday that ‘only new, transparent elections that meet all the standards of democracy can lead the country out of this crisis and end Georgia’s subordination to Russia’.

‘How to do this can be decided by Georgian society itself, with the support of the European Union. EU institutions have to act as mediators. And the sooner, the better’, she wrote.

According to her, ‘Mikheil Kavelashvili is only a puppet and the Presidential inauguration show is just a parody. Salome Zourabichvili remains the only legitimate leader of Georgia’.