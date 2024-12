A march dubbed the march of unity is currently taking place in Tbilisi. It reportedly brings together different ethnic and religious minorities in Georgia — including Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Kurds, and Jewish people — to protest the government’s policies.

The ‘March of Unity’, bringing together different ethnic and religious minorities in Georgia, including Armenians, Azerbaijanis, and Jews, is currently taking place in Tbilisi.



🔴 Live updates: https://t.co/trgkOJznj5 pic.twitter.com/4fJ2pFGN2q — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) December 25, 2024