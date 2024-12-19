Reports of new US sanctions

The US is reportedly preparing to announce a new package of sanctions against Georgian officials.

Netgazeti has cited Tina Khidasheli, Georgia’s former Defence Minister, as saying that there was an ‘informed expectation that today, if not by the end of this year, there will be another package of sanctions’ from the US. She said that this new package would be stricter than the ones that came before it.Nina Sajaia, a Georgian Washington-based journalist, earlier today also cited a ‘well-placed source’ as saying that a ‘big announcement’ regarding Georgia would be coming out of Washington today.