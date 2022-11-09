fbpx
Support Us

Rolling blackouts re-introduced in Abkhazia

9 November 2022
The Enguri Dam. Photo: Dominik K Cagara/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Abkhazia has reintroduced rolling blackouts, as the region struggles to address an energy shortfall.

The power will be switched off for one-hour periods five times per day rotating through different regions of Abkhazia.

While the schedule was announced on 9 November by the state power distribution firm, Chernomorenergo, blackouts began to occur on 1 November after an emergency shutdown of the Achguara High-Voltage Line. 

The Achguara Line connects the Enguri (Ingur) hydropower plant, which lies between Abkhazian and Georgian government-controlled territory, to the Abkhazian grid.

According to Chernomorenergo, the Achguara line had been under repair but had to be brought back online ahead of schedule after the flow of electricity from Russia was cut due to an electricity shortage there.

They said this led to malfunctions on the line when they brought it back online early.

In addition, water levels in Enguri reservoir are currently approaching a critical point, meaning that restoration of the Achgura Line would be unlikely to solve the problem. 

Advertisements

Every February since 2015, Abkhazian authorities have announced restrictions on energy consumption. In some years the restrictions have lasted a month while in others just a couple of weeks. During such times, the lights could be off for two to six hours a day.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Aliyev admits Azerbaijan started the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War
Second Nagorno-Karabakh War

Aliyev admits Azerbaijan started the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War

Organiser of criminal group running ‘scammer’ call centres arrested in Georgia
Georgia

Organiser of criminal group running ‘scammer’ call centres arrested in Georgia

UNM members call for internal election in bid to oust Nika Melia
Georgia

UNM members call for internal election in bid to oust Nika Melia

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us