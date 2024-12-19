Shaishmelashvili: Georgian police ‘just tool from Moscow’

Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official in the Special Tasks Department who resigned on 4 December following the government crackdown on street demonstrations, told Bild.de the Georgian police ‘are just a tool from Moscow’.

Shaishmelashvili left Georgia and moved to the US last week.

Shaishmelashvili accused the Georgian government and security authorities of being under the control of the Kremlin regime.

‘There is no independent civil service in Georgia’, he claimed. ‘Everything is directly connected to Moscow, and all orders come from there’.

According to Shaishmelashvili, the leadership within Georgia’s Interior Ministry is ‘thoroughly corrupt and incompetent’, Bild.de reported.

‘The key positions are not filled based on qualifications’, he stated, adding that the high ranking positions in the agency are taken by relatives of Georgian Dream founder and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili ‘or people who once shook his hand’.