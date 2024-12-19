Media logo

TBC and BOG outline additional partnerships to aid those affected by the ongoing protests

by OC Media

A number of partnerships have been announced as part of the ₾5 million Georgia’s two largest banks — TBC and Bank of Georgia (BOG) — have allocated to support citizens and businesses affected by the ongoing protests.

To ensure that theatres and other cultural organisations can continue their activities despite cancelled performances and events, BOG has joined the  Biletebi.ge initiative to double the amount of any sales purchased for a cancelled event before 1 January. Similarly, TBC has partnered with tkt.ge, Georgia’s leading ticket sales platform, to transfer ticket prices for events planned and cancelled during December to a fund to support theatres and their actors.

To support small businesses boycotting the Tbilisi Christmas Market or that planned to participate in cancelled markets, BOG is partnering with the extra.ge platform to allow said businesses to participate in an online market without paying a commission. The same discount is being offered by TBC in partnership with Mymarket.ge.

Editor‘s Picks

