Terrorism suspect killed in shootout in Ingushetia

23 November 2023
Police at the scene of the shootout on 5 April. Photo: Russian Interior Ministry/TASS.
A suspect wanted in connection to a series of attacks on law enforcement forces in North Ossetia and Ingushetia has been killed in a shootout. 

Khizir Ganiyev was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in Sunzha, Ingushetia on 22 September, after they attempted to detain him. Ganiyev is suspected of aiding Amirkhan Gurazhev and Adam Ozdoyev, who attacked law enforcement officers in Ingushetia and North Ossetia this spring, Radio Liberty reports.

Caucasian Knot reports that when police attempted to arrest Ganiyev, he began to shoot, and was killed by return fire. A security official was reportedly also wounded during the shootout. 

The Interfax news agency added that the identity of the individual was being established, citing a source from the region’s law enforcement agencies.

A criminal case has been opened regarding an attack on the life of a law enforcement officer. 

In April, four suspects in an attack on law enforcement officers were killed in a shootout in Ingushetia, and two were arrested.

By Luiza Mchedlishvili

