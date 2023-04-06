Three police officers killed in latest battle with gunmen in Ingushetia

Three police officers have been killed and eight others wounded in the latest battle between police and a group of gunmen in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that the shootout took place on Wednesday night in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, in the northern Malgobek district of Ingushetia.

TASS cited the FSB in Ingushetia as saying that police had moved in to apprehend the group but were met with gunfire.

Mash Gor, a local Telegram channel, reported that two gunmen, including one 21-year-old, were also killed in the ensuing shootout. The remaining members of the group appear to have escaped.

Russian authorities have been searching for the group following an attack on a police checkpoint on 27 March which left two officers wounded.

Earlier this week, another officer was killed reportedly after police located and attempted to apprehend them.

In response, Ingushetia introduced a counter-terrorism regime in Malgobek District on Monday .

On Thursday, the Ingush Interior Ministry announced a reward of ₽3 million ($37,000) for information leading to the arrest of four members of the the group.