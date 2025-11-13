Media logo
The programme for DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is out — what can we expect at this year’s festival?

by OC FORGE
DataFest Tbilisi, 12.11.2025
DataFest Tbilisi, 12.11.2025

How can artificial intelligence be used to protect human rights and support democracy? What examples of this can we find around the world? What risks come with it, and how can we deal with those challenges? These are some of the questions that will be discussed at DataFest Tbilisi 2025.

The festival — the largest annual data and technology event in Eastern Europe and Central Asia — will take place for the ninth time from 27–29 November. The organisers have already shared the full agenda, which this year is fully dedicated to AI and related topics.

Attendees can look forward to more than 100 inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, and interactive sessions led by over 50 international speakers. The programme will cover important and timely topics such as:

  • The potential of AI to promote human rights and democracy
  • Tools that support journalistic work
  • Responsible and ethical use of AI
  • Real-life examples of AI in business
  • The role of AI in art and design

You can explore all the topics and sessions here: https://www.datafest.ge/agenda/

This year’s speakers include representatives from Microsoft, Mozilla, GitHub, Wipro, Google, OSCE, and many other prominent companies and organisations.

The festival programme is designed so that people from almost any field can find something interesting and useful — whether they are human rights defenders, journalists, AI engineers, startup founders, business professionals, or designers.

As in previous years, DataFest Tbilisi will once again serve as an important platform for discussing both global and local issues. This year’s three-day programme is packed with a wide variety of sessions to keep the festival dynamic and engaging:

  • Main Stage Talks – short, inspiring speeches from leading voices in the AI industry, who will share their insights, predictions, and practical advice.
  • Workshops – in-depth sessions where experienced trainers will help participants develop and strengthen in-demand skills.
  • Startup Expo – a space to discover some of the region’s most promising AI startups and their innovative products.
  • Open Mic – an opportunity for attendees to take the stage and share their own ideas, experiences, or discussion topics with a wider audience.
  • Ask Me Anything – informal sessions where industry leaders answer honest questions about their careers, challenges, mistakes, and lessons learned.
  • Side Events – including a Tbilisi Occupation Tour, wine tasting, daily parties, and a closing festival celebration.

The festival is open to everyone with a ticket, which can be purchased here: https://www.datafest.ge/tickets/

DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is organised by ForSet.

Main partners: European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bank of Georgia, and the Council of Europe Office in Georgia.

Partners: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), EPAM, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Georgia, ibccs.tax, Autodraft, Alliance of Democracies, Social Innovations Lab

Sponsors: Startup Bootcamp and Selfie.

Supporters: The Image, Grant Thornton Georgia, MoveWise, Deepkapha, D Block, Optio, Techweiz, RealAI, TUMO, and Robocode.

Community partners: Georgian Artificial Intelligence Association (GAIA), ProductTank Tbilisi, European Business Association (EBA), Design Institute, DevTherapy, Axel, Smart Academy, Freelancer, and the Tbilisi School of Communication.

Media partners: OC Media, Business Media Georgia, Next.on.ge, Marketer, Interpressnews, Businesspressnews, Formula, Media Aprili, and Itel.am.

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.datafest.ge/

OC FORGE
21 articles0 Followers

With OC Forge, businesses and institutions can partner with OC Media through a range of advertising and sponsored content services designed to connect brands with our audience.

Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
