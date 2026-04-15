Kadyrov awarded for contribution to the development of the cement industry

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has been awarded the first-class order For Special Contribution to the Development of the Cement Industry of the Russian Federation. The award was presented by representatives of the Union of Cement Producers of Russia during a visit by the organisation’s delegation to the republic.

Kadyrov reported on his Telegram channel that the order was presented to him by the union’s executive director, Darya Martynkina. He did not specify the exact grounds for receiving the award.

According to the publication, the purpose of the meeting with Martynkina was to discuss a project for the modernisation and expansion of the capacities of the company Chechencement, as well as ‘key areas for the development of the cement industry in the region’.

Also present at the meeting were Vladimir Zarudny, CEO of the Elektrostal Heavy Engineering Plant, and Abdul-Khamid Baibetirov, CEO of JSC Chechencement.

During Martynkina’s visit, Kadyrov showed her the industrial site of the company, where a new cement plant is under construction.

The new plant provides the creation of a modern high-tech production facility using the dry method, with a capacity of up to 1 million tonnes of cement per year. Kadyrov claimed that if the plan is implemented, the plant will become one of the most advanced in the country.

‘I would also note that this is the first cement plant in Russia built using the “dry” method by a domestic equipment manufacturer without the involvement of unfriendly countries’, Kadyrov wrote.

On the evening of 14 April, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti published a video of the award ceremony. Within a few hours, the post had accumulated more than 122,000 dislikes compared to around 10,000 likes. The number of dislikes has since exceeded 163,000, while the average number of reactions to RIA Novosti posts typically ranges from 500 to 1,000.

Since the beginning of April, Kadyrov has received two awards. Earlier in the month, he was presented with a medal For Contribution to the Development of Science, initiated by the president of the Chechen Academy of Sciences Dzhambulat Umarov, who had previously proposed formally introducing the practice of public apologies.

Since the beginning of the war, Kadyrov’s collection has grown by at least 14 awards from various organisations. These include an order from the Kurchatov Institute and the Centaur badge from the Council of Chief Architects of Russia. In addition, he has received 10 agency awards, including the titles of Honoured Worker of the Agro-Industrial Complex and Distinguished Emergency Medical Service Worker, conferred two days apart. He has also twice been awarded the title Hero of Chechnya.

The 49-year-old Kadyrov has also received six orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin: For Merit to the Fatherland (2nd, 3rd, and 4th class), the Order of Aleksandr Nevsky, the Order of Courage and the Order of Honour, as well as medals For the Protection of Human Rights and for strengthening Russia’s penal system.

According to the Russian independent media outlet Verstka, as of August 2025, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kadyrov and 29 members of his family received around 150 various awards. Most of them, according to the publication, were awarded by structures affiliated with them.





