Thursday, 9 January 2025

Wednesday, 8 January 2025
Regional * Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called Armenia a ‘fascist state’, and that Yerevan should ‘destroy it or we will’. In an interview with several state media outlets, Aliyev criticised the West for ‘arming’ Armenia, which he said ‘will simply lead to new tensions’. * In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan was attempting to legitimise a new escalation through aggressive statements paired with the ‘distribution of false statements’ about ceasef