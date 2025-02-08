Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Monday, 10 February 2025
Regional * In an interview published on Monday with the government-controlled media outlet Izvestia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that, unlike the West, Russia was against the ‘conclusion of any hasty documents’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, instead they wanted a peace treaty which would bring a ‘sustainable long-term settlement of relations, and would not lay a “mine” for future generations’. He also claimed that the EU ‘without making any promises or taking any seri