Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Monday, 10 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * In an interview published on Monday with the government-controlled media outlet Izvestia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that, unlike the West, Russia was against the ‘conclusion of any hasty documents’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, instead they wanted a peace treaty which would bring a ‘sustainable long-term settlement of relations, and would not lay a “mine” for future generations’. He also claimed that the EU ‘without making any promises or taking any seri

Daily Brief

Friday, 7 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with US Vice President JD Vance at the White House yesterday. Pashinyan's office reported that they discussed ties between their countries as well as regional issues. * Pashinyan also met with representatives of the American Heritage Foundation for Strategic Studies, International Republican Institute President Daniel Twining, and delivered a lecture at Georgetown University. * Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on X that Washington a

Daily Brief

Thursday, 6 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * The authorities have detained four Yerevan City Hall officials as a ‘preventive measure’. Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed reports of the detentions to CivilNet, but did not reveal why they were detained. Those detained are Robert Darbinyan, the former head of the Yerevan Department of Urban Development and Land Control, Mikael Ghimoyan, another official from the same department, Aram Gyulzadyan, the head of the Public Order Protection Service. Azerbaijan * Sevinj Va

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * The striking employees of the Zangezur mine met with the company’s management yesterday, but failed to reach an agreement. The employees called the meeting ‘quite constructive’, telling RFE/RL that the sides have ‘bilateral contact’ and would have meetings in case of new proposals or changes in their respective positions. Meanwhile, they would continue their strike and ‘probably move on to the next step we planned, which is greater public pressure’. * Yesterday in Washington, Prime

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Explainer | Who’s who in Abkhazia’s 2025 presidential elections

Study: Majority of Georgians blame Georgian Dream for crisis, show loyalty to protests

Human Rights Watch representative claims Georgian Dream is trying to cause a human rights crisis

Daghestani soldiers accused of reckless driving in fatal crash that killed two Belgorod paramedics

Former Commander of Nagorno Karabakh Army sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment

Daghestani MP is accused of holding Chinese and Uzbek citizens in slavery

Kobakhidze refuses to establish working group on foreign agent law

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org