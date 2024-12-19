Media logo
Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Daily Brief

Monday, 13 January 2025

OC Media

Armenia * The Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson has stated that Armenia was considering requesting that the OSCE dissolve the Minsk Group. * The EU Commission’s spokesperson for Foreign Affair and Security Policy, Anitta Hipper, has said that the EU will analyse an Armenian EU membership draft bill. Hipper said that the EU plans on discussing the bill with Yerevan. The Armenian government backed the draft bill that would announce the beginning of the process of joining the EU last week.

Daily Brief

Friday, 10 January 2025

OC Media

Armenia * The Foreign Ministry has said that there were no reports of Armenian victims in the California fire. A spokesperson for the ministry told Armenpress that Armenia’s Consulate in Los Angeles is operating normally despite the raging forest fires in the state. * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received an Iranian delegation led by Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The two discussed Armenia–Iran relations and cooperation and their collabora

Daily Brief

Thursday, 9 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Yesterday evening, the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia reported that the situation on the border with Azerbaijan was calm. They said that they did not observe ‘any out of the ordinary movements’ after patrolling the border. The statement follows multiple ceasefire violation accusations from Azerbaijan, which Armenia denied. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of using a ‘direct and aggressive rhetoric’ towards Armenia. In his

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 8 January 2025

OC Media

Regional * Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called Armenia a ‘fascist state’, and that Yerevan should ‘destroy it or we will’. In an interview with several state media outlets, Aliyev criticised the West for ‘arming’ Armenia, which he said ‘will simply lead to new tensions’. * In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan was attempting to legitimise a new escalation through aggressive statements paired with the ‘distribution of false statements’ about ceasef

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Batumelebi and Netgazeti founder detained on criminal charges

Wounded Russian soldier discharged from Chechen hospital after complaining about poor conditions

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly removed from flight in the US over ‘poor English’

Demonstrators interrupt a corporate banquet for judges, resulting in clashes and detentions

Georgian Dream MPs attack Georgian citizen in Abu Dhabi hotel, sparking violent chaos

Monday, 13 January 2025

Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenians struggle to cling to their identity

