Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Monday, 24 March 2025
Regional * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze have met in Tbilisi before attending the second match between the national football teams of both countries. Following the match, Georgian fans threw bottles towards the Armenia fans. Armenia lost both games, with Georgia winning the second game 6–1. Armenia * In an interview with Public TV, Pashinyan said that dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group was ‘on the agenda’ and that his government would ‘i