Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Regional * During a briefing on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed Russia’s readiness to ‘provide support to our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners on all tracks in the form and volume that will be in demand by both parties’. She added that the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Assistance to the Normalisation of Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Igor Khovaev, ‘is ready to come to the region to hold relevant consultations’.