Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Monday, 28 April 2025
Regional * On Monday, Armenia again dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * Kaja Kallas, EU Foreign Minister, wrote on X that she ‘discussed’ her upcoming visit to Armenia with President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Rome. Kallas also noted that she ‘reaffirmed the EU’s strong commitment to deepening ties and exchanged views on the situation in South Caucasus, incl[uding] efforts towards Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation, and peace in the region’. * Prime Minister Ni