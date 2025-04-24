Media logo
Tuesday, 29 April 2025

by OC Media
Monday, 28 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Monday, Armenia again dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * Kaja Kallas, EU Foreign Minister, wrote on X that she ‘discussed’ her upcoming visit to Armenia with President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Rome. Kallas also noted that she ‘reaffirmed the EU’s strong commitment to deepening ties and exchanged views on the situation in South Caucasus, incl[uding] efforts towards Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation, and peace in the region’. * Prime Minister Ni

Friday, 25 April 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will embark on a working visit to Estonia from 27–28 April, during which he is expected to meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, President Alar Karis, Parliamentary Speaker Lauri Husar, and Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna, as well as representatives of Estonia’s Armenian community. Pashinyan and Michal are expected to discuss defence issues, opportunities to promote bilateral relations, and EU–Armenia relations, and will hold a joint press c

Thursday, 24 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has again accused units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of opening fire towards Khoznavar village in the Syunik Province, damaging a residential house. This is the third time Armenia has blamed Azerbaijani fire for damaging structures in Khoznavar since 31 March. * Yesterday, a meeting was held between Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits and South Ossetian Ambassador to Abkhazia, Oleg Botsiev. The pair discussed the current state of Abkhazian–Sout

Wednesday, 23 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan has revealed at a briefing with journalists that while in Saint Petersburg, he had a ‘short private conversation’ with Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. His comments came in response to a question about whether the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were at a deadlock, which Simonyan denied: ‘I think that there can be no talk of any deadlock. It is also beneficial for the Azerbaijani side to complete the pr

