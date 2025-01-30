Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Monday, 3 February 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Employees of the Zangezur mine began a strike in demand of better working conditions and pay on Friday. The mine, and its trade union, have issued a joint statement saying that the strike was held ‘in violation of the labour legislation’, and that the striking employees were demanding ‘an unrealistic salary increase ultimatum, which has sabotaged the operation of the company’. The Zangezur mine is the biggest tax-paying company in Armenia. * The authorities have launched a criminal

Daily Brief

Friday, 31 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has said that Georgia ‘really wants to be a facilitator’ in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed their readiness to activate the process of border delimitations and ‘agreed that we will exert every effort in that direction’. * Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has

Daily Brief

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili visited Armenia on Thursday. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will also reportedly be visiting. * The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution ‘reiterating its call to Azerbaijan to release’ Armenian prisoners. * Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have made ‘very great and good progress’ in terms of border delimitation and demarcation. * Turan repo

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Edward Asryan, said yesterday that the situation on the line of contact was relatively stable. He added that Armenia was ‘always concerned over the Azerbaijani Defence Minister’s belligerent statements, but they are a little part in the operative assessment’. Azerbaijan * Yesterday, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was ‘invited’ to the Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, Yevdokimov attended a meeting during which th

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Georgian Dream proposes increased administrative detention periods and toughened punishment for attacking officials and police

Police detain 31 protesters during protest to block one of the main roads into Tbilisi

Azerbaijani journalist detained by Georgia begins dry hunger strike

The employees of Armenia’s largest taxpayer strike

Veteran of Russian war in Ukraine arrested for murder of elderly woman in Nalchik

Georgian police raid homes of three activists, detaining one

Monday, 3 February 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org