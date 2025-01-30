Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Armenia * Employees of the Zangezur mine began a strike in demand of better working conditions and pay on Friday. The mine, and its trade union, have issued a joint statement saying that the strike was held ‘in violation of the labour legislation’, and that the striking employees were demanding ‘an unrealistic salary increase ultimatum, which has sabotaged the operation of the company’. The Zangezur mine is the biggest tax-paying company in Armenia. * The authorities have launched a criminal