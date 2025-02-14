Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Tuesday, 18 February 2025
Regional * RFE/RL has reported that the Armenian Community of Abkhazia has demanded the authorities protect them, after a recording surfaced on the internet in which Abkhazians called ‘for the persecution of ethnic Armenian citizens of Abkhazia for their political choice’ during the recent presidential elections. Later on Monday, the honorary representative of the Armenian community of Abkhazia, Khachik Minasyan, received one of the recording participants, Acting President Valery Bganba’s neph