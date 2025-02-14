Media logo
Wednesday, 19 February 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 18 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * RFE/RL has reported that the Armenian Community of Abkhazia has demanded the authorities protect them, after a recording surfaced on the internet in which Abkhazians called ‘for the persecution of ethnic Armenian citizens of Abkhazia for their political choice’ during the recent presidential elections. Later on Monday, the honorary representative of the Armenian community of Abkhazia, Khachik Minasyan, received one of the recording participants, Acting President Valery Bganba’s neph

Monday, 17 February 2025

by OC Media

Regional * On Friday, a working meeting was held via video-conference between the heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Commissions on border delimitation. According to an official statement from Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides ‘discussed the draft guidelines required for the entire range of delimitation works’, and ‘agreed to set the date and location of the next meeting through working channels’. * Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the Armenian representative for international legal

Friday, 14 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defence Minister Suren Papikyan have left for Munich to participate in the Munich Security Conference, where they are scheduled to have bilateral meetings with their counterparts. * Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has disagreed that the peace talks with Azerbaijan have entered a deadlock, noting that a session of the delimitation commissions took place, and that there is an agreement that a new session will take place soon

Thursday, 13 February 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * The Armenian Parliament has adopted a draft law launching Armenia’s prospective EU membership bid passed its first reading in the Armenian Parliament. The final version of the law, which was approved by the European Integration Parliamentary Committee, states that ‘the Republic of Armenia, expressing the will of the people of the Republic of Armenia, setting the task of making the Republic of Armenia a safe, secure, developed, and prosperous country, announces the start of the proces

Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Abkhazia’s Armenian community calls for protection against ‘persecution’ following presidential elections

Makhachkala’s former deputy mayor accused of shooting incident

Detained Batumelebi and Netgazeti founder Mzia Amaghlobeli stops hunger strike

Datablog | Are Georgians becoming more concerned about stray animals?

Georgian Dream announces plans to criminalise treason

Daghestan’s deputy traffic police chief reportedly accused of causing fatal road accident

Tuesday, 18 February 2025

