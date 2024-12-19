15 protests scheduled for today
Some 15 protests, rallies, and marches are reportedly scheduled to take place today in Georgia, according to Protest 24, a social media page dedicated to sharing information on protests in Georgia.
Here is a list of protests scheduled to take place after 17:00:
- 17:00 - March for Persons with Disabilities - Republic Square
- 18:00 - Future Journalists’ March - Public Broadcaster building (68 Kostava Street)
- 19:00 - Prime Time to the People! - Public Broadcaster building (68 Kostava Street)
- 19:00 - Psychologists’ March - Ilia State University A Block (32 Chavchavadze Avenue)
- 19:00 - Musicians’ March - Philharmonic Hall
- 19:00 - March of German Alumni - German Embassy
- 19:00 - Daily Protest - Parliament
- 20:00 - Green School Alumni March - Philharmonic Hall
- 20:00 - March from Saingilo and historical Hereti - Philharmonic Hall
- 22:00 - Prayer for Innocent Prisoners and Their Families - Ilia and Akaki Monument
