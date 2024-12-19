Media logo

15 protests scheduled for today

Avatar
by OC Media

Some 15 protests, rallies, and marches are reportedly scheduled to take place today in Georgia, according to Protest 24, a social media page dedicated to sharing information on protests in Georgia.

Here is a list of protests scheduled to take place after 17:00:

  • 17:00 - March for Persons with Disabilities - Republic Square
  • 18:00 - Future Journalists’ March - Public Broadcaster building (68 Kostava Street)
  • 19:00 - Prime Time to the People! - Public Broadcaster building (68 Kostava Street)
  • 19:00 - Psychologists’ March - Ilia State University A Block (32 Chavchavadze Avenue)
  • 19:00 - Musicians’ March - Philharmonic Hall
  • 19:00 - March of German Alumni - German Embassy
  • 19:00 - Daily Protest - Parliament
  • 20:00 - Green School Alumni March - Philharmonic Hall
  • 20:00 - March from Saingilo and historical Hereti - Philharmonic Hall
  • 22:00 - Prayer for Innocent Prisoners and Their Families - Ilia and Akaki Monument


Avatar
OC Media
2843 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Friday, 27 December 2024

Russia agrees with Azerbaijan to dissolve OSCE Minsk Group

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter