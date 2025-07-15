Media logo
Armenia–EU Relations

EU pledges €1.5 million for Armenian media

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and EU Council President António Costa. Official photo.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and EU Council President António Costa. Official photo.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

The EU has pledged €1.5 million ($1.8 million) to independent Armenian media to support the country’s ‘information ecosystem’.

The announcement came as part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels on 14 July, where he met with EU Council President António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to a joint press release published on Pashinyan’s website, Costa and Von der Leyen ‘welcomed Armenia’s ambitious reform agenda and expressed their support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democratic reforms’.

Pashinyan and the EU officials also ‘noted with satisfaction’ the progress made in the visa liberalisation process and Armenia’s adoption of its EU membership bill.

The EU also expressed support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace initiative — a proposal to unblock transit routes in the region through Armenia.

According to the statement, the EU has also proposed working together with Armenia in addressing ‘a range of security concerns, including foreign information manipulation and interference, disinformation, and cyber threats’.

Following the meeting with Von der Leyen and Costa, Pashinyan met with the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Martha Kos, who similarly praised Armenia’s ‘ambitious reform agenda’.

They discussed the implementation of programmes funded by the EU, with Pashinyan highlighting the importance of the international community’s support in addressing the social problems of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to a statement about their meeting, Kos said she was planning to visit Armenia ‘in the near future to discuss joint programmes and initiatives in more detail’.

Visiting Yerevan, Kallas says the EU and Armenia have never been as close as now
Armenia and the EU have concluded negotiations on an ‘ambitious’ new partnership agenda and agreed to launch security and defence consultations.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Armenia–EU Relations
European Union
Armenia
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
83 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia drafts fathers of detained Chechen teenagers in exchange for children’s release

Armenia denies reports US could ‘take over’ road connecting Azerbaijan to exclave

EU pledges €1.5 million for Armenian media

Kallas says EU sending letter to Georgia on possible suspension of visa-free travel

Daghestani teen forced to fight in Ukraine and ‘executed’ by superiors, mother claims

‘There was a pool of blood in the cell’ — Ivanishvili’s ex-aide Bachiashvili says he was brutally beaten in prison

Lelo and For Georgia to form electoral pact for Georgia’s local elections

Tuesday, 15 July 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 15 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org