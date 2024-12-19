A ‘Human Chain for European Future' is planned in Georgia

Activists in Georgia are planning to form human chains to express support for Georgia’s European future. The event has been organised by 13 Facebook pages, including the TSU Student Movement and the Georgian Musicians’ Professional Union.

The event organisers are calling on citizens to form a ‘Chain of Unity for Georgia’ on 28 December at 15:00, at central bridges, squares, and streets in ‘cities and villages’.

‘No to the illegitimate president appointed by Ivanishvili! Free all detainees! Hold new parliamentary elections!’ the organisers wrote on Facebook.

The human chains are expected to take place in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Poti, and Gori. The action is expected to last for one hour.