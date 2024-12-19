Media logo

A New Year's protest has been announced, with Zourabichvili confirming her attendance

Avatar
by OC Media

A ‘Magical New Year's Protest Night’ has been announced on social media, set to take place in front of the Parliament, the site where citizens have been demonstrating against the ruling party’s policies for over three weeks.

The event, created by Facebook user Tamuna Tandashvili, has already garnered thousands of responses from other users.

The description reads, ‘In this country, only we are legitimate — the Georgian people’.

President Salome Zourabichvili also posted in the event’s discussion thread, stating that ‘the New Year will be the year of victory, peace, and freedom. Let’s celebrate together!’

According to the event, the protest near Parliament will begin on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, at 23:00.

Avatar
OC Media
2667 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Pro-war Russian blogger accuses Chechen ‘Akhmat’ fighters of torture

Prosecutors reject criminal case over Yerevan bus strike

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter