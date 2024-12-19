A New Year's protest has been announced, with Zourabichvili confirming her attendance

A ‘Magical New Year's Protest Night’ has been announced on social media, set to take place in front of the Parliament, the site where citizens have been demonstrating against the ruling party’s policies for over three weeks.

The event, created by Facebook user Tamuna Tandashvili, has already garnered thousands of responses from other users.

The description reads, ‘In this country, only we are legitimate — the Georgian people’.

President Salome Zourabichvili also posted in the event’s discussion thread, stating that ‘the New Year will be the year of victory, peace, and freedom. Let’s celebrate together!’

According to the event, the protest near Parliament will begin on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, at 23:00.