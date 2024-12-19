Afgan Sadigov’s addresses Georgian protesters from prison

Afgan Sadigov, an Azerbaijani journalist in Georgia facing extradition to Azerbaijan, has written a letter from prison addressing Georgian protesters.

Local rights group the Social Justice Centre (SJC) published the letter on Facebook.

‘Whatever happens, the Georgian people must not allow a dictatorship to be established in the country, because this is the basis of all evil, even worse than death’, the letter read.

According to SJC’s translation in Georgian, Sadigov also wrote that ‘it seems that the Georgian government is also planning to become a member of the union of dictators (Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Belarus, North Korea and their allies), which is the enemy of humanity, and is striving towards them’.Sadigov, the editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijani media outlet Azel.TV, was arrested in Tbilisi on 3 August. He arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023 planned to leave the country two weeks before his arrest, but was prevented from doing so at the airport. Sadigov is currently on hunger strike.