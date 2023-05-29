Aliyev ready to offer ‘amnesty’ to Stepanakert authorities if they dissolve government and parliament

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said that Baku is willing to offer ‘concessions’ and amnesty to Nagorno-Karabakh’s officials if they dissolve the region’s parliament and government and apply for Azerbaijani citizenship.

On 28 May, speaking at a ceremony opening a number of new businesses in Lachin and welcoming Azerbaijanis to the town, Aliyev said that Nagorno-Karabakh must ‘obey the laws of Azerbaijan [and] be a loyal and normal citizen of Azerbaijan’.

After stating that Nagorno-Karabakh’s ‘dream of independence’ was over, Aliyev called for the region to dissolve its parliament. ‘As if there is a “parliament” there’, added Aliyev, ‘as if there is a president, as if there is a minister — all this is funny’.

He added that while Azerbaijan was being ‘patient’, the country was capable of carrying out military actions in the region immediately.

The Azerbaijani president went on to state that he was willing to offer the authorities in Stapanekert ‘amnesty’ should they give up their positions and apply for Azerbaijani citizenship.

‘Either they will bend their necks and come themselves or things will develop differently now’, said Aliyev. ‘If I say that amnesty can be an option, they should not miss this opportunity. They have missed many opportunities, a number of opportunities, and each time, as they say, we had to knock them over to bring them to their senses’.

On Monday, Stepanakert condemned Aliyev’s remarks and dismissed them as threats to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

‘It is not the first time that Azerbaijan has spoken threateningly to the people of Artsakh after the Tripartite Declaration of a ceasefire, we have seen and continue to see manifestations of aggression in the form of local combat operations, blockade, energy and other pressures’, said Nagorno-Karabakh’s President’s Press Secretary Lusine Avanesyan.

‘This time, the President of Azerbaijan has added illegal demands to the elected authorities of the people of Artsakh’, added Avanesyan.

‘We are the stronger side’

Aliyev also stated that while one meeting had been held between Baku and Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh after the dismissal of Ruben Vardanyan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s former state minister, Stepanakert had refused two subsequent invitations to meet in Baku and there would be ‘no third invitation’.

Establishing communication channels and guaranteeing dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert has been a key point of contention between Armenia and Azerbaijan in their peace talks.

Despite apparent optimism from the West that a peace deal could soon be struck between Yerevan and Baku, Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a heated exchange at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow last week, and signed no new agreements despite expectations to the contrary.

However, Aliyev also stated that there were ‘no serious obstacles in the way of a peace treaty’, in light of Armenia having recognised Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Aliyev was referring to remarks made by Prime Minister Pashinyan on 22 May, in which he described Azerbaijan’s territory as including Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the ceremony in Lachin, Aliyev stated that the peace treaty with Armenia should be based on ‘international conditions’, and that a route between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan should be established. The ‘Zangezur Corridor’, an Azerbaijani-proposed route which would pass through Armenia, has been a point of disagreement in Armenia and Azerbaijan’s negotiations.

Aliyev also argued that border delimitation between the two countries should be based on Azerbaijan’s conditions, and went on to claim that Azerbaijan had the upper hand in the ongoing peace negotiations.

‘If it [the peace treaty] is signed, it is very good, but even if it is not signed, the state of Azerbaijan cannot face any problems because of that’, he said. ‘We are the stronger side, we are the ones who have a strong position at the negotiating table, we are the ones who have a strong position on the border’.

‘Even if the peace treaty is not signed, we will live comfortably and safely.’

The deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan are set to meet in Moscow next week, while another meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev is scheduled to take place on 1 June in Chișinău, Moldova.

