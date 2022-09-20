Armed robber takes 12 hostages in Kutaisi bank

A man who appears to be armed with explosives has taken 12 hostages in a Bank of Georgia branch in the western Georgian city of Kutaisi, reportedly demanding $2 million for their release.

The hostage situation in the bank has been ongoing since around noon, and the police have cordoned off the nearby area on Rustaveli Avenue.

While it remains unclear how many hostages were taken initially, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed around that 12 people were being held in the bank.

One of the people who appears to be being held hostage in the bank has broadcast several live videos since the start of the hold-up.

In one of those videos from inside the bank, the masked robber is seen in military fatigues with what appears to be explosives duct-taped on his chest. He is also carrying a knife and appears to have duct-taped a hand grenade to his hand.

He demanded $2 million, a Mercedez Sprinter, a helicopter, a Russian flag, and a fishing rod in exchange for the release of the hostages.

A police negotiator is heard expressing surprise on hearing the demands in one of the videos broadcast by a hostage on Facebook.

‘I’m not kidding, ma’am. Why would I be making jokes right now?’ the hostage replies to the negotiator.

At least two hostages were shown calling the authorities on behalf of the hostage-taker while two others, including one hostage broadcasting on Facebook, communicated with police officers who at one point approached a window of the bank.

Judging from multiple live videos, the police have attempted, but failed, to convince the hostage taker to release the women in the bank.

At one point, the masked man, who has consistently refused to speak directly on the phone, is seen losing his patience, grabbing a phone from a hostage, and cursing at a negotiator who is on loudspeaker.

One of the videos also shows what appears to be explosives attached to the inside of the bank’s doors, with a voice heard in the background warning that they will go off if the doors are opened.

'He says the bombs are connected with lasers, and they will go off as soon as they're open', a hostage is heard saying.

Several hours after the hostage situation was first reported, one of the hostages was shown having what appeared to be a panic attack.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs have said that they are treating the attack as an ‘act of terrorism, taking hostages for terrorist purposes, and illegal purchase, storage, and carrying of ammunition’.

The article will be updated as the situation develops.