Armenian authorities arrest the second high-ranking clergy member within a week

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

Armenian National Security Service officers arrived in the territory of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Friday. The visit comes after Armenian authorities conducted investigative actions in the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Reports have suggested that a motion to arrest Archbishop Mikayel Ajapahyan, head of the Shirak Diocese, has been filed following criminal proceedings. He is currently in Mother See.

The actions followed Thursday’s announcement of criminal proceedings against Ajapahyan, accusing him of making public calls for usurping power.

‘It is necessary to carry out a military coup in Armenia’, Ajapahyan reportedly said.

The case reportedly was launched on 17 June, but only was announced on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Armenian authorities detained 15, including Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, accusing them of plotting terrorist attacks and a coup d’état.

The crackdown began with the arrest of Galstanyan, a high-profile opposition figure and archbishop who leads the anti-government Holy Struggle movement, on Wednesday.