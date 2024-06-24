Armenia floats ceasefire monitoring mechanism as Azerbaijan continues accusations

Armenia’s Prime Minister’s office has formally proposed to Baku to set up a collaborative mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations, after a series of accusations from Azerbaijan.

Yerevan made the proposal through diplomatic channels on Saturday, based on ‘the will of Armenia’s Government not to allow tension’.

Earlier the same day, Armenia’s Defence Ministry refuted two accusations that they had fired at Azerbaijani positions. Over the weekend, Azerbaijan claimed that Armenian forces opened fire on their positions in Kalbajar District.

Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus welcomed the proposal, adding that the EU had for 15 years helped organise similar meetings through the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia, and was ‘ready to share its experiences’.

This offer was first put forward by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in mid-June, in the wake of ongoing Azerbaijani accusations that Armenia had opened fire towards Azerbaijani combat positions, which Armenia has consistently denied.

At the time, Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani accusations could have two possible motives.

‘In one case, there is indeed a violation of the ceasefire regime; in the other, this information is being used as an attempt to escalate the situation or to create a backdrop for escalation. In all cases, neither the first nor the second is our political will,’ said Pashinyan.